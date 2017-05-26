Motley Crue: Girls, Girls, Girls pre-order campaign launches

Motley Crue’s Girls, Girls, Girls is to be reissued to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The band’s fourth studio album was originally released on May 15, 1987, and spawned the hit singles Wild Side, You’re All I Need and the title track.

Now a Pledge Music pre-order campaign has been set up, with the record set to be re-released on August 25.

Bassist Nikki Sixx says: “It’s hard to believe Girls, Girls, Girls already turned 30 this year. We went against the grain with this album when it first came out in 1987.

“The music and lyrics reflect what was going on in the streets of Los Angeles at that time.

“A big thank you to all the fans who have made the album stand the test of time. It’s really cool to now see a new generation of fans exploring and digging Girls, Girls, Girls three decades later.”

The reissue is available to pre-order in a variety of bundle packs including blue and black coloured vinyl, cassette and deluxe CD/DVD. Other pre-order incentives include a hand numbered Girls, Girls, Girls 30th anniversary lithograph poster, a commemorative drum head and t-shirt.

Earlier this month, Sixx slammed online rumours which suggested the band were back together and working on a new album.

Motley Crue brought the curtain down on their 34-year career with an show at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, on December 31, 2015. They even went as far as to sign a high profile contract meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again.

