40 fans reportedly killed in rock concert mass shooting in Moscow

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded at a Moscow show by Russian art-rockers Circus. According to reports, gunmen dressed in combat fatigues opened fire on the crowd at the 7300-capacity Crocus City Hall, before detonating explosives and setting the building on fire. The band had not yet taken the stage.

In a situation that is still developing, at least five gunmen are barricaded in the building, while news agency video footage suggests that the roof has collapsed.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes two weeks after the UK and US embassies in Moscow issued warnings about extremist plans to target large gatherings in the city, including concerts, and less than a week after Russian presidential elections resulted in Vladimir Putin winning a fifth term in office.

Russian prosecutors have called the attack "an act of terrorism" and have opened a criminal case, while Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova has called the attack a "monstrous crime" and urged the international community to condemn the action.

"There's no indication at this time that Ukraine, or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. "We're taking a look at it, but I would disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine."

Earlier this month, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had prevented an attack on a synagogue in Moscow being plotted by Wilayat Khorasan, a cell of the Islamic State based in Afghanistan.

Moscow's mayor has cancelled all large-scale public events scheduled to take place over the weekend.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In November 2014, 90 fans were killed during a show by Eagles Of Death Metal at the Bataclan venue in Paris, during a series of coordinated terror attacks.