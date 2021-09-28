Moron Police stream latest single, the uptempo Waiting For Wastelands

Norwegian prog quartet Moron Police have streamed their brand new single, the uptempo Waiting For Wastelands, which you can listen to below.

It; taken from the band's upcoming new EP of the same name, which will be released on October 29. It's the follow-up to the band's well received 2019 album A Boat On The Sea and builds a bridge between their last record and their next one to come.

The new EP is what the band call a “sidequest”. It’s not meant to be an indication of what the next main album will sound like, but a fun experiment trying new things and styles.



According to the band, there is a concept connecting it all together though:

“There is, in fact, a concept. And it will tie in with our next main album. I don’t want to spoil it, though—I’ll leave it up to the listener to figure it out and make their own conclusions. The story stands on its own, but like I mentioned, will tie in with our next album. And I hope people will enjoy figuring out the story…”

