Mordred thank fans with first track in 20 years

Morded have streamed their first new track in 20 years to thank fans for support during their recent UK tour.

The Baroness can be heard and downloaded via the band’s Facebook page.

Mordred regrouped last year after splitting in 1994 and staging a brief comeback in 2001. Guitarist Danny White recently told Metal Forces: “New material is being written now to be released right after this tour. The new stuff sounds like a combination of everything to me: Fool’s Game, In This Life, Vision and also an amalgamation of things I’ve been listening to recently.”

The veteran outfit’s latest trip wrapped up in Brighton on September 1, when they said: “What an amazing end to an amazing tour. Huge thanks to everyone who came out. We’ll be back soon.”

Mordred return to the UK for a show at London’s Islington Academy on November 6.