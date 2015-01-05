Moonspell detail album no.10

Veteran Portuguese goth metal outfit Moonspell will launch their 10th album in March, they’ve confirmed.

Extinct will be released via Napalm Records and it will be the follow-up to 2012’s Alpha Noir/Omega White. To mark the announcement, they’ve released a stream of latest track The Last Of Us. Hear it below.

The record will be launched as a two-disc edition containing the full album along with bonus tracks and a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the album titled Road To Extinction. It will also be issued as a mediabook, limited deluxe edition and on vinyl.

A statement about Extinct reads: “It puts the D of darkness back into dark metal. It’s a true lesson for the new generations of goth metal about how it’s played and felt with body and soul – a lesson taught by no others than our Portuguese gentlemen wolves.”

They’ll take to the road for a 23-date European tour starting in March to support the album and have lined up one UK date at London’s Underworld on April 2.

Extinct tracklist