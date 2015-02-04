Moon Duo launch Slow Down Low

Moon Duo have streamed their track Slow Down Low from upcoming third album Shadow Of The Sun.

The follow-up to 2012’s Circles is launched on March 2 via Sacred Bones. Founders Ripley Johnson and Sanae Yamada are joined by drummer John Jeffrey, who first appeared on last year’s live album.

They say Shadow Of The Sun was written during “a rare and uneasy rest period, devoid of the constant adrenaline of performing live and the stimulation of traveling through endless moving landscapes.”

But the situation offered them an opportunity for reflection, which served them well when they decided to record in “a dark Portland basement.”

Lead track Animal was launched last month. The album is available for pre-order via Amazon and iTunes.

Apr 08: Manchester Islington Mill

Apr 09: Brighton Haunt

Apr 28: Bristol Exchange

Apr 29: Leeds Holy Trinity Church

Apr 30: London Village Underground

May 01: Dublin Workmans Club

May 02: Letterkenny Distorted Perspective Festival

May 04: Liverpool Kazimer