Moody Blues hope for return of Thomas and Pinder

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge is trying to arrange a return of co-founding members Ray Thomas and Mike Pinder to mark the 50th anniversary of iconic album Days Of Future Passed.

But the bassist admits there are some stumbling blocks to staging the reunion in 2017.

Flautist Thomas and keyboardist Pinder both make guest appearances on Lodge’s second solo album 10,000 Light Years Ago, out next month.

But neither of them want to undertake any touring commitments.

Lodge tells ABC: “If it works, it will be fantastic because it’s a natural thing to do. I’m not trying to force it – it’ll be because it’s supposed to be.”

Thomas, who retired in 2002, has remained in touch with his former colleagues. Pinder, who left in 1978, hasn’t seen them in years, but hopes to meet up when the Moody Blues’ current tour takes them near his California home.

Lodge hints that the band could stage some kind of reenactment of the classic album – but admits the difficult part will be “finding a way of doing it without them having to tour.”

He adds: “They’ve been an integral part of my life. You can’t dismiss that. It’s locked in there.”

Days Of Future Passed, released in 1967, is regarded as a defining moment in the development of progressive music. Lodge’s 10,000 Light Years Ago is inspired by the concepts explored in the classic work. The Moody Blues return to the UK in June:

Jun 06: Plymouth Pavilions

Jun 07: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Jun 08: Brighton Centre

Jun 09: Bristol Colston Hall

Jun 11: Bournemouth International Centre

Jun 13: London Eventim Apollo

Jun 13: Ipswich Regent

Jun 14: Oxford New Theatre

Jun 16: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 17: Nottingham Royal Centre

Jun 18: Sheffield City Hall

Jun 20: Birmingham LG Arena

Jun 21: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Jun 22: Newcastle City Hall