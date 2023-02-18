Montreal Canadiens mascot Metal rocks out to Faith No More

The Montreal Canadiens professional ice hockey team have a new mascot called 'Metal' – and he's caught the attention of Faith No More by rocking out to their hit Epic.

The band posted a video of Metal – sporting a ginger handlebar moustache – and his sidekick Roadie strutting around the concourse of the team's Bell Centre stadium in Montreal, Canada. Roadie is blasting Epic from his boombox and the pair are clearly enjoying themselves as fans look on.

Faith No More say: "Metal and his Roadie, the new mascots from the Montreal Canadiens, love their FNM."

Metal's backstory is that he was named after escaping from the nursery at birth in 1979, after being drawn to the sounds of Renegade by Styx playing on the radio.

The Canadiens say: “Bobbing his head and throwing two fingers in the air to the beat, he was spotted by a janitor who laughed and cried out, “That’s so METAL!”

The story continues that “after a night of bad choices partying with the team after the Cup win in ’93,” Metal fell asleep in an ice machine in the Forum basement and only emerged this summer during renovations."

Metal has previously been spotted hanging out with Amon Amarth and even performing a drum solo before a game.

He has his own Instagram account and is joined at games by the team's long-time mascot Youppi.

The Montreal Canadiens are known as the "Habs" play in the National Hockey League (NHL) as a member of the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

The team won the Stanley Cup – the biggest prize in professional hockey – in 1993, making them the last Canadian team to do so. They have also won the Stanley Cup more times than any other NHL team.