Monster Truck stream Sittin' Heavy in full

Monster Truck have made their upcoming album Sittin’ Heavy available to stream in its entirety with TeamRock.

The Canadian rockers release Sittin’ Heavy on February 19 via Mascot Label Group and previously issued a video for the track Don’t Tell Me How To Live.

Discussing the album, frontman Jon Harvey previously said: “Rock‘n’roll should be a celebration. We try to do that as much as we can. Everything in life should be a celebration.”

Monster Truck launch a North American tour this month and head to Europe at the end of March.

MONSTER TRUCK SITTIN’ HEAVY TRACKLIST

Why Are You Not Rocking? Don’t Tell Me How to Live She’s A Witch For The People Black Forest Another Man’s Shoes Things Get Better The Enforcer To The Flame New Soul Enjoy The Time Midnight (vinyl bonus track)

Feb 17: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

Feb 23: Victoria Sugar Nightclub, BC

Feb 25: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Feb 26: Kamloops CJ, BC

Feb 27: Calgary MacEwan Ballroom, AB

Mar 01: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Mar 02: Regina The Pump, SK

Mar 04: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

Mar 05: Thunder Bay Outpost, ON

Mar 08: Quebec Le Cercle, QC

Mar 09: Montreal Corona, QC

Mar 11: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Mar 12: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Mar 29: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

Mar 30: Berlin Privatclub, Germany

Mar 31: Munich Strom, Germany

Apr 01: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 03: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Apr 05: London 100 Club, UK

