Monster Truck: Sittin’ Heavy

Don’t worry, it’s not as dumb as it sounds. Or as trucker-ish. Fuelled by “pot and espresso” (their words, not ours), Sittin’ Heavy follows the fuzzy, oomphy rock’n’roll lead of the Truck’s debut Furiosity.

They’ve since toured with Deep Purple, Clutch, Slash and other A-list types, and – while it hasn’t caused any seismic musical shifts – it shows.

Monster Truck don’t rewrite the book. They barely nudge the book, such is the familiarity of their ice hockey team-endorsed heft. Clichés are cheerfully embraced chez Sittin’ Heavy, so they ‘soar like an eagle’, find a girl with ‘a demon in her soul’ and propose all manner of other singalong-able missives.

Some matured corners are turned, however. For The People is a great slab of soulful gravel and classic rock grooves, Black Forest strikes a deeper, more adult note, and there’s ample meaty, propulsive action elsewhere. A big growly man-hug of a record, laced with suave tastes.