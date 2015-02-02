Monster Magnet keen to shed metal tag

Monster Magnet frontman Dave Wyndorf has revealed that working on last year’s Milking The Stars has convinced the band to keep experimenting with their sound.

The album was an alternative take on their 2013 record Last Patrol. But rather than remixing the original tracks, the band reworked the entire recording in order to give it a psychedelic “weird 60s vibe.”

And Wyndorf says the idea behind the project was to distance himself from the group’s metal tag – something they’ll continue to do.

He tells Smells Like Infinite Sadness: “I keep trying to step away from Monster Magnet’s reputation that we’re a metal band – which is not the case and has never been. I guess me singing it and still playing loud music is still confusing people.

“So I’m like, ‘You know something? How about this? Are we still metal guys?’ So this is the way it’s going to be from now on with me. That experiment just proved to me that I’ll just do this stuff on a regular record from now on – even if I can’t reproduce it live.

Wyndorf and the band are now working on an alternative version of 2010’s Mastermind album – and he says they’ve turned the original tracks “inside out.”

He continues: “I did a re-imagining of Mastermind – that was part of the contract I did for the Last Patrol re-imagining with Milking The Stars. And they were like, ‘Well if you’re going to do one, why don’t you do another?’

“I haven’t mastered it yet but it’s all mixed. And it’s very strange: weird acoustic versions of songs that used to be super heavy, turning things inside out. Not just like an unplugged situation, but truly odd. I seem to be searching for odd as we go on – odd is interesting.”

Earlier this month, Wyndorf spoke to TeamRock about how comics have shaped and inspired his music. The band will take to the road across Europe in February with support from Bombus. They’ll stop off in the UK for three dates:

Feb 13: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 14: Glasgow Garage

Feb 15: London Electric Ballroom