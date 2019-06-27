Monster Magnet cancel European tour

Monster Magnet have cancelled their European tour for health reasons.

The stoner rock icons were due to kick off their tour in July, but mainman Dave Wyndorf announced via Facebook that he has been diagnosed with tonsillitis and needs to undergo surgery.

“Unfortunately due to a recent medical diagnosis that requires treatment to start immediately, I am forced to cancel this summer’s Monster Magnet tour of Europe,” wrote Wyndorf. “I am hopeful that we will return to the road in early 2020 with a tour celebrating Powertrip and more.

“Tonsils! Who knew they could be such a big deal. Well, my doctors do and by the way I'm feeling now I'm in agreement. I’m to undergo surgery right away or risk chronic sickness and sounding like Jabba The Hut forever.

“I’m so sorry to cancel on everybody. Playing live and being with my Magnet road family (of which you are the BIGGEST part) is the joy of my life and I hate to let everybody down. And that includes myself. Simply put, this SUCKS but it is what it is. Gotta take care of the voice. I hope you understand.”