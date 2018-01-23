Møl release new song Penumbra

Møl are premiering their new song Penumbra exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming debut album Jord, due for release April 13 via Holy Roar Records.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new track, vocalist Kim Song-Sternkopf and guitarist Nicolai Busse Hansen say they wanted the listener to feel like they’re on a journey through change.

“The lyrics describe a sensory journey from light towards dark; the washing out of colours in nature, following seasonal change from bright and vibrant to dim and bleak. This is underlined by the constant changes in the music through various parts of the song. Nothing is ever the same. The music comes full circle.

“However, this is only brief, as change comes again with more intensity. The underlining message is the importance of accepting this change as it happens. Change will come – what you do with that knowledge is up to you.”

Jord tracklist

1) Storm

2) Penumbra

3) Bruma

4) Vakuum

5) Lambda

6) Ligament

7) Virga

8) JORD

Jord is out April 13 via Holy Roar Records, and is available to pre-order now.

