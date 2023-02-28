Modern Life Is War drummer Luke Rauch has been diagnosed with cancer

Modern Life Is War's Luke Rauch has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 36-year-old drummer, who joined the Iowa hardcore five-piece in 2016 following the departure of Tyler Oleson, was diagnosed with colon cancer on February 16.

As he prepares to undergo surgery this week (March 1), a GoFundMe was set up two days ago in order to assist him, his wife Angela and their baby son as he recuperates from his treatment.

A statement on the GoFundMe page reads: "On February 16th Luke Rauch was diagnosed with colon cancer. The C word is something no one ever wants to hear let alone when you’re only 36 yrs old. Luke will undergo surgery to remove the mass on Wednesday March 1st. Results of the tests sent to pathology will show what stage the cancer is in and what treatment will follow to fight this. Luke and his wife Angela just welcomed a beautiful baby boy named Kai in December. So Angela will be taking care of a newborn and Luke therefore they need all the support they can get. Without either of them being able to work it’s going to strap them financially. Anything anyone can do to help is greatly appreciated."

An initial goal of $10,000 was set but has already reached $16,222 at the time of writing.

The band are currently booked to play two June shows with the reunited Massachusetts hardcore legends Bane at the Roadrunner in Boston, but it is unclear as to whether they will appear as scheduled.

For further updates, check out the band's Instagram account.