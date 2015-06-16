Miss May I detail Deathless

Miss May I will release their fifth album Deathless on August 7, the band have confirmed.

The follow-up to 2014’s Rise Of The Lion will be issued via Rise Records and will be available to pre-order from the band’s official site tomorrow (June 17).

All orders placed before the album launch will gain instant access to the group’s latest track I.H.E.

Frontman Levi Benton says: “Not only have we been working on this record for almost a year, but we recorded it with our old friend Joey Sturgis who did our first two records and really brought out the best in us.

“This record is about how the last two years have tested us on many levels and how we have come through it all stronger and better. That’s where the title comes from, because we are deathless.”

The band will head off with the Vans Warped Tour across North America later this week.

Deathless tracklist

I H.E. 2. Trust My Heart (Never Hope To Die) 3. Psychotic Romantic 4. Deathless 5. Bastards Left Behind 6. Arise 7. Turn Back The Time 8. Empty Promises 9. The Artificial 10. Born From Nothing

Jun 19: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Jun 20: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 21: Ventura Seaside Park, CA

Jun 23: Mesa Quail Run Park, AZ

Jun 24: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Jun 25: Oklahoma City Remington Park, OK

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX

Jun 27: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: San Antonio At&T Center, TX

Jul 01: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN

Jul 02: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 03: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 04: West palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 06: Jacksonville Tailgaters Festival Grounds, FL

Jul 07: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA

Jul 09: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 10: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 12: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 15: Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 17: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 18: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 21: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 23: Cuyahoga Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Detroit The Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Jul 25: Chicago First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, Wi

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 01: Salt lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA