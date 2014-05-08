Misfits: We'll see Danzig in court

The Misfits have accused former singer Glenn Danzig of “sour grapes” and trying to profit from merchandise sales to which, they say, he is not entitled.

The band, fronted by Jerry Only, released a statement just a day after news broke that Danzig had launched a lawsuit against his former bandmate. Danzig – who left the band in 1983 – claims bass player Only secretly registered trademarks relating to Misfits merchandise to himself in 2000, cutting the singer out of any profit. The items allegedly registered by Only – real name Gerrard Caiafa – include the band’s ‘Fiend Skull’ logo.

Only’s statement, released today, claims he secured exclusive legal rights to tour and record as The Misfits in 1995, at which time he also launched a licensing program through Cyclopian Music. It adds: “At the same time, Glenn Anzalone – professionally known as Glenn Danzig (former co-founder and Misfits vocalist circa 1977 to 1983) – made clear that he wanted no public association with the Misfits or Cyclopian Music’s business endeavours.”

The statement continues: “To be clear, Glenn Danzig has no legal right to, and no interest in, Cyclopian’s Misfits licenses or business ventures period. Danzig’s lawsuit is nothing more than a calculated attempt to unfairly and improperly enrich himself from revenue streams to which he is not entitled.

“Danzig’s lawsuit can only be described as a sour grapes tantrum based on outrageous allegations, the majority of which are completely false, while others are ill conceived and grossly misguided – and will be proven false in court.”

It appears a long court process will follow, likely putting paid to any slim hopes of the original Misfits line-up ever reforming.