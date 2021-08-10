Mindless Self Indulgence frontman Jimmy Urine accused of sexual battery of a minor

Content warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.



Mindless Self Indulgence frontman Jimmy Urine, aka James Euringer, has been accused of sexual battery in a new lawsuit filed in New York by a woman who says she was in a two year sexual relationship with the singer which began when she was just 15-years-old.



The band’s former labels Warners and Elektra have been listed as defendants in the suit alongside the New York quartet’s former manager/producer Joseph Galus. Galus and the labels are accused of negligence and aiding and abetting sexual battery, with the suit claiming that the labels and manager were not only aware of Euringer’s behavior, but enabled the singer in his actions.



The identity of the plaintiff is not being made public as her claim states that she was a minor while in contact with Euringer from January 1997 through to June 1999: the singer was 27 when the alleged relationship began, according to court documents.

The suit alleges that Euringer “groomed and manipulated [the plaintiff] into believing that his sexually assaultive behavior was not criminal and that by engaging in sexual activity with him Plaintiff was actually helping to protect younger girls from sexual assaults.”



The plaintiff states that Euringer was fully aware that she was a minor having written her a letter wishing her a happy 15th birthday.

She alleges that Euringer took naked photographs of her and encouraged her to “act like a small child, and suck her thumb, drool, and pee in her pants,” during sexual acts.

“With their knowledge, relationship to Euringer, and control over Euringer, his shows, his music, and at times his access to minors, Defendants had the opportunity and ability to stop Euringer’s sexual assaults, and to protect Plaintiff and others, but did not,” the law suit states. “As a result, Plaintiff has suffered humiliation, shame, and horror that she will continue to suffer for the rest of her life.”

Urine, Galus and the record labels cited have yet to respond to the lawsuit, which was filed in New York Supreme Court on Monday (August 9).