Mike Tramp releases Give It All You Got promo

Mike Tramp has released a video for his track Give It All You Got.

The song is taken from the former White Lion singer’s ninth solo album Nomad, released on August 28 via Target Records. Nomad is the follow-up to last year’s Museum.

Filming for the Give It All You Got video took place in Tramp’s homeland of Denmark earlier in the summer.

He says: “For someone who was a big part of the MTV video generation of the 80s, where videos became short movies, record companies spent big cash on production and the artist’s motto was, ‘We want it bigger and better than the other bands,’ I can’t express how gratifying it is to be able to do my new video, spanning across two evenings and with just one other person involved, who, in this case, wears both the cameraman and director hat.

“Yes, it might be late in my career, but I finally feel that I recognise and identify with the person on the other side of the camera, I am finally me, and that’s what it’s all about.”

The album completes Tramp’s ‘trilogy’ which also includes Cobblestone Street and Museum and, he says, gives fans a true picture of how he sees himself.

Mike Tramp UK TOUR 2015

Sep 9: Sutton Diamond

Sep 10: Edinburgh Bannermans

Sep 11: Glasgow Classic Grand

Sep 12: Ballymena Diamond

Sep 13: Cork Roundy Bar

Sep 16: Colwyn Bay Marine Hotel

Sep 17: Evesham Iron Road Rock Bar

Sep 18: Whitney Fat Lils

Sep 19: Newcastle Cluny

Sep 20: Grimsby Yardbirds

Sep 22: Chester Live Rooms

Sep 23: Bilston Robin 2

Sep 24: London Our Black Heart

Sep 25: Bolton Railway

Sep 26: Sheffield Corporation