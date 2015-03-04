Mike Tramp at work in studio

Former White Lion frontman Mike Tramp has confirmed he’s at work on the follow-up to 2014 album Museum.

And he says the material will be solid classic rock, more akin to 1997 debut Capricorn, without the acoustic elements that featured in his recent output.

Tramp tells Classic Rock: “It’s the completion of a trilogy that I call, ‘This Is Me, Take It Or Leave It – I Ain’t Going Nowhere Else.’

“It’s a natural progression from 2013’s Cobblestone Street and 2014’s Museum, but it’s for sure a pure rock album. The word ‘acoustic’ will not be part of the description.”

He’s working with long-time producer, engineer and guitarist Soen Andersen, their Rock’n’Roll Circus drummer Morten Hellborn, old-hand keyboardist Morten Buchholz and bassist Jesper Haugaard.

Tramp adds: “The album will be out in August, followed by a European tour from September onward.”

More details will be revealed in due course.