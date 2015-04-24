Portnoy prodigies reveal 1st track

Next To None, the teenage prog metal prodigies featuring Mike Portnoy’s son Max, have revealed their first track.
They’ve launched a video to accompany_ You Are Not Me, shot during recording sessions with Portnoy Senior, who’s producing debut album A Light In The Dark_.
In the clip the former Dream Theater sticksman says: “I can’t stress enough how much of this album is them. I don’t want people to get the impression I’m writing anything.
“I’m blown away that a group of 15 and 16-year-olds can make music this mature, intense and diverse at the age they are. They’re doing things I wasn’t doing until I was in my 30s.”
Max, 15, is joined by frontman Thomas Cuce, 16, guitarist Ryland Holland, 16, and bassist Kris Rank, 15. A Light In The Dark will be released via InsideOut on June 29, while the band support Haken on a US tour next month.
Cuce says: “Expect some great musicianship and intricate cool parts. I’m excited for people to hear the track. It’s kind of slow, so… for the ladies.”
Tracklist
The Edge Of Sanity
You Are Not Me
Runaway
A Lonely Walk
Control
Lost
Social Anxiety
Legacy
Blood On My Hands
Digital-only bonus tracks
Fortune Cookie
Deafening