Midnight Oil confirm they'll reunite for 2017 tour

Midnight Oil have confirmed they’ll reunite for a tour in 2017.

The politically-charged Australian rock outfit of frontman Peter Garrett, drummer Rob Hirst, guitarists Jim Moginie and Martin Rotsey and bass player Bones Hillman made the announcement in a statement on their Facebook page.

Midnight Oil say: “We wanted you to be the first to know that the five of us are planning to do some gigs in Australia and overseas during 2017.

“It will probably be at least the end of this year before we know exactly where or when.”

Fans can sign up to a mailing list to be kept up to date on any developments, and a free download of a live version of the band’s track Forgotten Years is also available.

Garrett’s political career – he served as Environment Minister and later Education Minister in Australia until stepping down in 2013 – has kept the band quiet in recent years.

They officially split in 2002, but have performed a number of shows down the years, including at the 2009 Sound Relief bushfire benefit concert in Melbourne.

