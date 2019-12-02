Microsoft’s Cyber Monday deals are on - big savings on Xbox One consoles, Surface Pro and more

The Cyber Monday sales are in full swing, with Microsoft the latest big name to get in on the fun.

They’ve slashed prices across a range of products in both the US and the UK – and that means big savings on Xbox One games consoles, laptops, their Surface Pro and accessories.

We’ve sifted through the offers and have hand-picked some of the very best deals that Microsoft are currently offering. So take a look at some of the choices below.

And also don’t forget to take a peek at the very best Cyber Monday deals currently running on turntables, vinyl, instruments, bluetooth speakers and other games consoles.

Microsoft's Cyber Monday US deals

Platinum Surface Pro 7 + Pro Type cover: Was $1329 now $999

This Surface Pro with 12.3-inch HD touchscreen features the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and there’s a huge saving on this bundle right now. You can up your total savings to $429.99 when you add a Surface Pen for $99.99 at checkout.View Deal

Acer Nitro 7 Gaming Laptop: Was $1099.99 now $699.99

Take your gaming on the go with this Acer Nitro 7. It boasts a 15.6-inch HD display and features the Intel i7-9750H processor and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 – and as if that wasn’t tempting enough, there’s $400 off the RRP.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB Console – Starter Bundle: Was $299 now $199

Save $100 on this Xbox One S bundle right now through Microsoft. It comes with the console, a download code for Anthem, an Xbox Wireless Controller, 3-month access to Xbox Game Pass - featuring scores of top games - and 3 months of Gold membership.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Was $329.99 now $249.99

Microsoft are offering customers $80 off the list price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It’s durable, is resistant to water up to 50 meters and is compatible with a wide range of apps. Not only that, but it looks great too. View Deal

Microsoft's Cyber Monday UK deals

Surface Pro 7: Save up to £240

The Surface Pro 7 starts from £649 thanks to Microsoft’s UK Cyber Monday deal. Available in both Platinum and Black, the 7 with 12.3-inch touchscreen is the ideal device to take with you – whether for work or play. View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix G G531GU-AL001T: Was £1399.99 now £999.99

This ASUS laptop has been designed with gaming on the go in mind, thanks to its 15.6-inch full HD display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 8 GB memory/512 GB SSD and NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti graphics card. It looks the business too.

View Deal

Save up to 50% on over 550 Xbox games

If you've just purchased a new Xbox, you'll be looking for something to play. Luckily, Microsoft are having a mega sale on 550 games - and that means savings on titles including Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, Mortal Kombat 11 and a selection of the Assassin's Creed titles.View Deal

Surface Headphones: Were £329.99 now £199

A fabulous saving on this cracking pair of cans which sound great whether at home or on the morning commute, thanks to active noise cancellation, bluetooth connectivity and on-ear touch controls.View Deal

