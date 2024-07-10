Mick Fleetwood "would love to see a healing" between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, says their renewed friendship doesn't need to result in a Fleetwood Mac tour

Mick Fleetwood has stated that he would "love" to see Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham become friends again.

While conflict within the Fleetwood Mac camp has always existed, years of upset finally reached a peak in 2018 with Buckingham's firing. At the time, the guitarist blamed Nicks for the decision and even issued his former band with a lawsuit, claiming he lost out on millions after being cut from touring. Later, Nicks insisted that "she did not have him fired.”

In a new interview with MOJO, Fleetwood reflected on the pair's tumultuous relationship, revealing his hopes of their reconciliation.

“It’s no secret, it’s no title-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally,” the drummer says.

“Stevie’s able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey. But I’ll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them – and that doesn’t have to take the shape of a (Fleetwood Mac) tour, necessarily.”

Fortunately, Fleetwood's own relationship with Nicks continues to be strong, and even shared his plans of seeing her in concert this Friday (July 12) at her British Summer Time show in Hyde Park. "I’m gonna get myself a vicarious fix,” he says. “For once, I get to be a punter in the audience and see them do all the work.”

Elsewhere, he spoke of the personal difficulties he's been facing over recent years, noting: "It’s been a strange time for me. Losing sweet Christine (McVie) was catastrophic. And then, in my world, sort of losing the band too. And I (split) with my partner as well. I just found myself sort of licking my wounds.”

Recalling losing his restaurant, Fleetwood's On Front St, to the fires that scorched his home of Maui, Hawaii in 2023, he continues, "It was a hardcore hit for everyone on this lovely little island.

“I mean, we’re just lucky to be here – but there was a lot of terrible loss, lots of people without homes, people who were badly affected.

“(The residents of Lahaina) are making progress. And people are coming back to the island, which gives us a lot of hope of coming through this. It just takes time.

“I’m even starting to think about bringing back my crazy little restaurant. It was a place where people around here would gather and commune.”