Schenker video shows stolen guitars

A video showing Michael Schenker’s stolen guitars has been launched in a bid to have them returned.

Last month he lost the instruments, plus additional equipment and the computers containing all the work to date on his next Temple Of Rock album, when his studio in Greven, Germany, was burgled.

Now photographer Darko has launched the nine-minute clip, saying: “Michael was very kind to sit down and show me a bunch of his guitars earlier this year. Please help Michael recover his property.”

Speaking hours after the theft had been discovered, singer Doogie White told Classic Rock: “I spoke to Michael this morning and he’s very matter-of-fact about it all. We agree there’s not much as can do, other than knuckle down and get on with what needs to be done. We’ll refocus, regroup and have a fresh plan in a day or two.”

The band restarted recording work from scratch and have now completed tracking. White reported: “It’s sounding very tight, special and overly exciting and I am very pleased.”

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Greven police on +49 2571 9280.

Michael Schenker’s Temple Of Rock play Hard Rock Hell in Wales in November then tour the UK in December:

Dec 10: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 11: Glasgow O2 ABC

Dec 12: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 13: Manchester Ritz

Dec 15: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 16: Bilston Robin 2

Dec 17: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 19: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 20: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire