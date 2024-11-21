Watch the visualiser for Michael Schenker and Axl Rose's epic cover of UFO's Love To Love

Axe hero Michael Schenker has released a visualiser for his new version of the 1977 UFO classic Love To Love. The epic track, which is taken from Schenker's recent My Years With UFO collection, features a rare new studio vocal from Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

During sessions for the album recorded in Frankfurt in 2023, Rose agreed to try out three UFO songs to see how they worked out. He picked Too Hot To Handle and Love To Love from the Lights Out album, and Only You Can Rock Me from the following year’s Obsession.

“Axl is a perfectionist,” Schenker told Classic Rock earlier this year. “He puts everything under the microscope. He was not happy with his performance on Too Hot To Handle and Only You Can Rock Me, but he did such a great version of Love To Love.”

"He would go back into the studio and do something else: ‘It’s not right yet, it’s not right yet!’ We waited and waited, and eventually he got it. It’s a really good song for Axl to sing."

My Years With UFO was produced by Schenker and Michael Voss, with the band line-up completed by Derek Sherinian on keyboards, Barry Sparks on bass, and Brian Tichy on drums. Other musicians guesting on the album include Rose's GN'R bandmate Slash, former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Joe Lynn Turner, Saxon’s Biff Byford and ex-H.e.a.t./Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall.

Schenker's My Years With UFO tour kicks off in Zoetermeer in the Netherlands on April 9. Full dates below - more will be announced.

MICHAEL SCHENKER - Love to Love feat. AXL ROSE - YouTube Watch On

Michael Schenker: My Years With UFO tour

Apr 09: Zoetermeer Poppodium Boerderij, Netherlands

Apr 10: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Apr 11: Coesfeld Fabrik, Germany

Apr 12: Neuruppin Kulturhaus Stadtgarten, Germany

Apr 14: Jena F-Haus Jena , Germany

Apr 16: Krakow Klub Kwadrat, Poland

Apr 17: Vienna Simm City , Austria

Apr 19: Mannheim Capitol, Germany

Apr 21: Augsburg Spectrum Club, Germany

Apr 22: Nuremberg Der Hirsch, Germany

Apr 24: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Apr 25: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Apr 26: UdenDe Pul, Netherlands

Apr 27: Herford Kulturwerk, Germany

Apr 28: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Apr 30: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

May 01: Milan Alcatraz , Italy

May 02: Mozac L'Arlequin , France