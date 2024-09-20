Back in June, Michael Schenker announced that his upcoming album would be a celebration of his years with UFO, and that a stellar cast of musicians had recorded parts for the album.

On Michael Schenker: My Years With UFO, the German legend is joined by a host of stars including Europe's Joey Tempest and John Norum, Joe Lynn Turner, Deep Purple's Roger Glover, Dee Snider, Michael Voss, Joel Hoekstra, Carmine Appice, Adrian Vandenberg, Stephen Pearcy and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

Most excitingly, the album also features a rare new vocal from another member of Guns N' Roses, frontman Axl Rose, who recorded three songs during sessions in Germany. Today, the album finally arrives, and Rose's contribution can be heard.

“Axl is a perfectionist,” Schenker says in the new issue of Classic Rock. “He puts everything under the microscope. He was not happy with his performance on Too Hot To Handle and Only You Can Rock Me, but he did such a great version of Love To Love.

“He would go back into the studio and do something else: ‘It’s not right yet, it’s not right yet!’ We waited and waited, and eventually, he got it. It’s a really good song for Axl to sing."

Written by Schenker and UFO frontman Phil Mogg, Love To Love originally appeared as the final track on UFO's 1978 album Lights Out, and also featured on the band's classic live album Strangers In The Night, released the following year.

