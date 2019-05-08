Michael Monroe announces One Man Gang UK and European tour

Michael Monroe has announced a UK and European tour which will take place later this year.

The former Hanoi Rocks frontman will play a total of 17 shows in support of his upcoming album One Man Gang, details of which will be released in the near future.

Monroe will kick off the run with a set at Oslo’s John Dee on October 22 and wrap up with a performance at Great Yarmouth’s Hard Rock Hell festival on November 9 – just one of 10 scheduled appearances in the UK.

Monroe says: “I am very excited to announce that me and my band will be heading out for a full European tour this winter in support of our brilliant new album One Man Gang, which is going to be released this fall.

“It’s an ‘all killers, no fillers’ album and I can’t wait for you to hear it. I also can’t wait to see you down the road!”

Monroe is joined in the lineup by former Hanoi Rocks and New York Dolls bassist Sami Yaffa, guitarists Rich Jones and Steve Conte, along with drummer Karl Rockfist.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am this coming Friday (May 10)

Michael Monroe 2019 UK and European tour

Oct 22: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 24: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden

Oct 25: Copenhagen High Voltage, Denmark

Oct 26: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Oct 27: Berlin Frannz, Germany

Oct 29: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Oct 30: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Nov 01: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 02: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms, UK

Nov 03: Southampton Engine Room, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham The Mill, UK

Nov 05: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 07: Bristol Fleece, UK

Nov 08: Stoke Sugarmill, UK

Nov 09: Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell, UK