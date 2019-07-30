Michael Monroe announces One Man Gang album, launches video for title track

Rock'n'roll legend and former Hanoi Rocks mainman Michael Monroe has announced details of his upcoming album. One Man Gang, the follow-up to 2015's Blackout States, will be released on October 18.

The album was recorded and mixed by Petri Majuri at E-Studio in Sipoo, Finland, in March last year, and features a guest appearance by The Dammed's Captain Sensible on the album's 1000mph title track.

“It sometimes seems like everybody’s pissing on their own parade,” says Monroe of the song, “whether that’s voting stupid people into power and then complaining about them or whatever, but I’m all about living with a P.M.A. – positive mental attitude – and I’ll never allow myself to be forced away from that."

Michael Monroe is also undergoing a European tour in October and November this year, with a pair of Japanese dates at the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, Babymetal, Weezer, The Struts and many more.

"In the 80s, Hanoi Rocks had a very special relationship with Japan,” says Monroe, “and it will always be one of my favourite countries.

"Plus, they still live for rock‘n’roll as it should be celebrated, they still have physical product, they still make it crazy, exhausting and really exciting every time you go there, which I am really grateful for.

"I don’t dress any different on or off stage because this is who I am… this is the real me."

One Man Gang Tracklist

1. One Man Gang

2. Last Train To Tokyo

3. Junk Planet

4. Midsummer Nights

5. The Pitfalls Of Being An Outsider

6. Wasted Years

7. In The Tall Grass

8. Black Ties And Red Tape

9. Hollywood Paranoia

10. Heaven Is A Free State

11. Helsinki Shakedown

12. Low Life In High Places

2019 Tour Dates

Aug 02: Eura Sieravuori, FI

Aug 03: Tampere Kaisla, FI

Aug 10: Leppävirta Vesileppis Hotel: FI

Aug 16: Tokyo Summer Sonic, JP

Aug 18: Tokyo Summer Sonic, JP

Oct 22: Oslo John Dee Live Club & Pub, NO

Oct 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, SE

Oct 24: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, SE

Oct 25: Copenhagen High Voltage Rock Club, DK

Oct 26: Hamburg HeadCRASH, DE

Oct 27: Berlin FRANNZ Club, DE

Oct 29: Paris La Maroquinerie, FR

Oct 30: London 02 Academy Islington, UK

Nov 01: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 02: Wolverton The Craufurd Arms, UK

Nov 03: Southhampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham The Mill, Digbeth, UK

Nov 05: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Nov 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 07: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Nov 08: Stoke-on-trent The Sugarmill, UK

Nov 09: Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell Chapter XIII, Vauxhall Holiday Park, UK