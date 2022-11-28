"Metallica's new single is actually decent what the hell is going on?" the internet reacts to Metallica's killer new song, Lux Æterna

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

Metallica have gone old school for their surprise new single, and everyone is loving it

Metallica in 2022
(Image credit: Tim Saccenti)

Metallica have surprised the metal world today with the blockbusting news that a new studio album, 72 Seasons, will be coming next year, alongside a newly announced world tour and a brand new single, Lux Æterna. We're absolutely loving the vibe of the new song, and judging by the reactions on social media in the aftermath of its release, so is pretty much every other Metallica fan out there.

There seems to be particular acclaim for Metallica embracing their faster, thrashier roots once again. "Wow I’m pleasantly surprised by Metallica’s new single, ‘Lux Æterna’," Tweeted one fan. "It’s very thrashy, which I love." "IT’S SO OLD SCHOOL METALLICA IM SCREAMING RIGHT NOW!" screams another.

"Holy shit the new Metallica song is awesome!!!!!" gushes another fan. "Metallica's new single hits you in the face like be hit by a sledgehammer that Peter Gabriel was swinging OMG this is awesome absolutely love this and can’t wait for the new album!" another breathlessly offers. "New #Metallica song is pretty F-in awesome," beams one more. "Really like the guitar work especially from Kirk. Looking forward to the full album now."

"Love how Metallica surprise dropped this!" remarked one fan, applauding the metal legends taking us all by surprise. "That riff sounds old-school, and of course there was a wah solo not even 1 minute in. Still awesome." "This was a very unexpected surprise," commented another fan. "Definitely has a classic New Wave of British Heavy Metal vibe going on with Metallica's more mature sound which is very awesome. This song is an absolute banger."

"Lux Æterna" is a true trash classic already!" boldly proclaimed one fan. "Hit the Lights vibes off it. MetallicA do it again!" Even Metallica cynics seem to be swayed, with one noting: "so Metallica put out a new single and it’s actually decent what the hell is going on"

Some prominent metal personalities are also excited for the new (old?) direction. "New Metallica is like a nice Garage Inc production with NWOBHM/Motörhead vibes," enthused Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto. 

US metal radio personality Eddie Trunk seemingly rates the track too, stating: "Lot of Metallica news today. Plus a killer new song ! I’ll get into it on radio later for sure."

In fact, you'll honestly struggle to find much hate towards the new Metallica single, which, given how easily people like to take a chance to lob vitriol at metal's biggest band, is pretty damn impressive. 

Check out some of the reactions we singled out below. Whether the fast and frenetic stylings of Lux Æterna will carry into the rest of the album remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: this is certainly a great start.

Metallica 72 Seasons tracklist

1. 72 Seasons
2. Shadows Follow
3. Screaming Suicide
4. Sleepwalk My Life Away
5. You Must Burn!
6. Lux Æterna
7. Crown of Barbed Wire
8. Chasing Light
9. If Darkness Had a Son
10. Too Far Gone?
11. Room of Mirrors
12. Inamorata

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 