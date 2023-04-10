Metallica's Lars Ulrich drinking nothing but Earl Grey tea is metal AF

Lars Ulrich puts his endless energy behind the kit down to his hopeless addiction to... Earl Grey tea.

The Metallica drummer and his bandmates were notorious hellraisers in their early days.

But as he approaches 60, Ulrich prefers a nice cuppa to get the creative juices flowing.

He tells the BBC: "I pretty much live on Earl Grey tea, with a little hint of vanilla in this particular blend. Not only is it yummy but it keeps me fired up. I drive everybody around me nuts with my crazy energy.

"There's a teapot and a cup right in front of me, within arm's reach."

It's a far cry from Metallica's breakthrough years, which Ulrich recalls as a little less civilised.

He adds: "The days of going off your rocker all night and watching the sun rise are somewhat behind us."

Metallica release their 11th album 72 Seasons on April 14. Leading up to the release date, the band will begin a four-night 'residency' on Jimmy Kimmel Live, starting on Monday, April 10.

They begin a world tour later this month.

Metallica are the cover stars of the new issues of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) and Classic Rock (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab).

