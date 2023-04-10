Metallica's Lars Ulrich drinking nothing but Earl Grey tea is metal AF

Lars Ulrich puts his endless energy behind the kit down to his hopeless addiction to... Earl Grey tea.
The Metallica drummer and his bandmates were notorious hellraisers in their early days.
But as he approaches 60, Ulrich prefers a nice cuppa to get the creative juices flowing.
He tells the BBC: "I pretty much live on Earl Grey tea, with a little hint of vanilla in this particular blend. Not only is it yummy but it keeps me fired up. I drive everybody around me nuts with my crazy energy.
"There's a teapot and a cup right in front of me, within arm's reach."
It's a far cry from Metallica's breakthrough years, which Ulrich recalls as a little less civilised.
He adds: "The days of going off your rocker all night and watching the sun rise are somewhat behind us."
Metallica release their 11th album 72 Seasons on April 14. Leading up to the release date, the band will begin a four-night 'residency' on Jimmy Kimmel Live, starting on Monday, April 10.
They begin a world tour later this month.
Metallica 2023/2024 World Tour
Apr 27, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, HOL
Apr 29, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, HOL
May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, FRA
May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, FRA
May 26, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, GER
May 28, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, GER
Jun 08, 2023: Download Festival, UK
Jun 10, 2023: Download Festival, UK
Jun 16, 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, SWE
Jun 18 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, SWE
Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium, USA
Aug 06, 2023: East Rutherford NJ MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN
Aug 13, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN
Aug 18, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA
Aug 20, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA
Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium, USA
Aug 27, 2023: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium, USA
Sep 01, 2023: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium, USA
Sep 03, 2023: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium, USA
Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center, USA
Nov 05, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
Nov 10, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA
Nov 12, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA
May 24, 2024: Munich Olympiastadion, GER
May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion, GER
Jun 7, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, FIN
Jun 9, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, FIN
Jun 14, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, DEN
Jun 16, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, DEN
Jul 05 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, POL
Jul 07 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, POL
Jul 12, 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, SPA
Jul 14 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, SPA
Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA
Aug 04, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA
Aug 09, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA
Aug 11, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA
Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA
Aug 18, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA
Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN
Aug 25, 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN
Aug 30, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA
Sep 01, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA
Sep 20, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX
Sep 22, 2024 - Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX
Sep 27, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX
Sep 29, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX