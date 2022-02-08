Metallica’s Kirk Hammett announces his debut solo release, four-song EP Portals

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will release his first solo record, Portals, on the band’s own Blackened Recordings label on April 23.

Hammett’s ’people’ say of the recording, “Portals is a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations. Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los Angeles to Paris to Oahu, Portals is both the result of musical and metaphysical journeys. An invitation to inner worlds accessible only by music and the psyche it fuels.”

The guitarist adds: “This music was created with what I describe as an Audio-Cinematic approach. They’re soundtracks to the movies in your mind.”

Self-produced by Hammett, the vinyl EP is set to feature four instrumental tracks, Maiden and the Monster plus The Jinn on side A, backed by High Plains Drifter and The Incantation, both co-written with Edwin Outwater, with whom Hammett has previously collaborated on Metallica's S&M2 concerts and releases.

Outwater also plays keyboards on the EP, and is credited with directing contributions from members of the LA Philharmonic. Guest musicians on the recordings include Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore, Paul McCartney’s touring drummer Abraham Laboriel, and Metallica producers Greg Fidelman and Bob Rock.



Portals is to be released across digital platforms, on CD, and as a Record Store Day Exclusive Ocean Blue Vinyl EP (including a download card).