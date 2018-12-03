Metallica's James Hetfield: Music saved my life

James Hetfield says he can related to fans who say Metallica’s music has made a deep connection with them.

The band recently joined Boise radio station 100.3 The X Rocks' host Big J, who, in March, set himself the challenge of trying to lose 100lbs by November 28 – the date of Metallica’s show in the city – and if successful, would try and interview the band.

And Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo were happy to accept his invite and appeared on the show, where they were asked what it was like when a fan approached them to say that their music had saved their life.

Hetfield responds: “I know what they mean, because it saved my life. So, yeah, join the club.”

Guitarist Hammett then puts up his hand and says, “Yeah, me too.”

Hetfield continues: “That is the ultimate connection – something I've felt: Some fear, some anxiety, whatever it may be. My viewpoint of the world is totally off kilter, it's defective, and then when someone comes up to you and says, ‘What you've written down or what you've created has helped me' that's more of a connection.

“You haven't spoken any words – you've just felt what that person is feeling, even though it might be different. Everyone loves it when someone tells their story. Someone's saying, ‘That guy is singing to me’ or 'That song is about me.’”

Bassist Robert Trujillo says that music is the “ultimate conduit” and adds: “With music, and the magic of music, you're making people happy.

“I used to run in the mountains to Metallica music back on the Ride The Lightning album, so there's always a place for it, and it's almost always positive for most people.

“Music is like magic in my mind, it's really special.”

Watch the full video interview below.

Metallica will head back out on the road from December 12 when they’ll play at the Spokane Arena.

