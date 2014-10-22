Metallica to play Blizzcon

Metallica will play this year’s Blizzcon gaming convention, they’ve confirmed.

They’ll close the event in Anaheim, California, on November 8 – and US fans will have the chance to watch the show via a Blizzcon virtual ticket or the DirecTV service.

Blizzard Entertainment boss Mike Morhaime says: “After two full days of epic gaming and intense esports action, an earth-shaking concert is the perfect sendoff for everyone at the show and watching from home.”

The annual event has previously hosted appearances by Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, Blink-182 and others.

James Hetfield and co, who continue work on the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic, have just released three more bootlegs via LiveMetallica.com – recordings from this year’s appearances at Rock Am Ring in Germany, Pinkpop in the Netherlands and Rock In Rome are available now.

Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward this week hailed Lars Ulrich as an “exceptional” sticksman, adding: “If you’re learning drums, listen to Lars, man. He’s got some really good stuff that you can learn from.”