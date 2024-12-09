“He kept sneaking into our studio and hanging out with us. And then, the minder would come in like, ‘Have you seen Ozzy?’” Metallica’s Robert Trujillo explains how he met Ozzy Osbourne

Metallica and former Ozzy Osbourne bassist Robert Trujillo has explained how he met the Prince Of Darkness.

During an appearance on the Toby Morse One Life One Chance podcast, the 60-year-old says that he met the Black Sabbath singer in 1991 while recording his then-band Infectious Grooves’ debut album The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move….

Osbourne was in the same studio, Devonshire in North Hollywood, at the same time, recording his 1991 opus No More Tears. And, as Trujillo explains, the Godfather Of Heavy Metal had a nasty habit of wandering off to hang out with other artists in the studio.

“He was wild back then,” Trujillo says of Osbourne (via Ultimate Guitar). “So, that’s how I got to know him because he kept sneaking into our studio and hanging out with us.”

The bassist adds that the singer seemingly made such a habit of running away that minders would come through asking after him. “And then, the minder would come in, like, ‘Have you seen Ozzy?’ And we’d be like, ‘No, man…’ ‘Oh, we can’t find him again.’”

Trujillo continues: “All of a sudden, [Ozzy] creeps in, ‘Don’t tell him I’m here!’ Those were good times. He ended up singing on a song called Therapy, which was fun, and that’s how I got the call to audition a few years later when they were looking for a bass player. So everything finds its place.”

Trujillo played bass for Osbourne from 1996 to 2003, when he left to join Metallica. However, he was recently part of an all-star band who paid tribute to the vocalist at his Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. Joining Trujillo onstage that night were Billy Idol, Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, Wolfgang Van Halen, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, longtime Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and more.

The bassist will tour North America with Metallica in the spring. Support across the various dates will come from Ice Nine Kills, Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies. See dates and details below.

Episode 306- Robert Trujillo (bassist- Metallica/Suicidal Tendencies/Infectious Grooves) - YouTube Watch On

Apr 19: Syracuse MA Wireless Dome, NY*

Apr 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*

Apr 26: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+

May 01: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*

May 03: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN+

May 07: Blacksburg Lane Stadium, VA*

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 11: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA+

May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA*

May 28: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD*

May 31: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC*

Jun 03: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA*

Jun 06: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL+

Jun 08: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL*

Jun 14: Houston NRG Stadium, TX*

Jun 20: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA+

Jun 22: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA*

Jun 27: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO+

Jun 29: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO*

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support