Metallica, Paramore, Ghost, Spiritbox and Foo Fighters among the rock and metal bands nominated for next year's Grammy Awards

By Paul Brannigan
( Metal Hammer )
published

The nominees for the Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards have been revealed

Grammys 2024 nominees
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New Yorker|Ole Hagen/Redferns |Katja Ogrin/Redferns | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Metallica, Paramore, Ghost, Spiritbox and Foo Fighters are among the rock and metal bands who have been nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Metallica are nominated in both the Best Metal Performance and the Best Rock Album category for their acclaimed 72 Seasons album. 

The full list of nominees in each category is as follows:

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - Bad Man
Ghost - Phantom Of The Opera
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Slipknot - Hive Mind
Spiritbox - Jaded

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The eligibility period for the 2024 Grammy Awards is October 1, 2022 through September 15, 2023.

In February this year, Ozzy Osbourne picked up the Best Metal Performance gong for Degradation Rules, a track from his 2022 album Patient Number 9, and the Best Rock Album award for the same album.

