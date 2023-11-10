Metallica, Paramore, Ghost, Spiritbox and Foo Fighters among the rock and metal bands nominated for next year's Grammy Awards

Metallica, Paramore, Ghost, Spiritbox and Foo Fighters are among the rock and metal bands who have been nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Metallica are nominated in both the Best Metal Performance and the Best Rock Album category for their acclaimed 72 Seasons album.

The full list of nominees in each category is as follows:



Best Metal Performance



Disturbed - Bad Man

Ghost - Phantom Of The Opera

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Slipknot - Hive Mind

Spiritbox - Jaded



Best Rock Album



Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…



The 66th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



The eligibility period for the 2024 Grammy Awards is October 1, 2022 through September 15, 2023.

In February this year, Ozzy Osbourne picked up the Best Metal Performance gong for Degradation Rules, a track from his 2022 album Patient Number 9, and the Best Rock Album award for the same album.