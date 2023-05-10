Watch this Metallica fan play Master Of Puppets using every 'instrument' imaginable, including straws, bananas and, er, a toilet door

We know what you're thinking: does the world really need another Master Of Puppets cover? Well, why we totally understand why such a thing may grind your gears considering that, following the Metallica song's inclusion on the sci-fi/horror hit series Stranger Things last year, countless bedroom guitarists and other such musicians have been hammering out many questionable takes of their own, what we've just found is actually quite unbelievable. Or, possibly, just ridiculous.

By the looks of Tom Fdez's TikTok account, however, we're confident in deducing that no one has done as many different Master Of Puppets covers as him.

And these aren't any ordinary play-throughs, by the way; here, Fdez uses all sorts of instruments, from ukuleles to guitars to saxophones and drum kits, proving to be quite the multi-talented virtuoso.

Better yet, he even frequently uses random culinary equipment, home goods, and various food items. For instance, in one video, he uses a potato, conjoined with a flute, to play out the song's main riff.

In another, he hammers on a drum kit with sticks tied to his legs, by cycling on a stationary bike, while playing the riff on a guitar in his hands. Bizarre? Yes. Entertaining? You bet. Clearly, Fdez is determined to find every possible way imaginable to play the thrash metal classic, and it's remarkable to watch.

There's even a clip of him playing the riff by hooking up a group of bananas...yes, bananas. And if you already seen seen someone cover Metallica using bananas, well, we guess you've seen it all...

Check out a handful of his renditions below: