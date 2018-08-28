Metallica launch $500 Master Of Puppets watch

Metallica have announced a new range of watches, including $500 Master Of Puppets and limited edition $750 ‘Sanitarium’ models.

The band have teamed up with high-end watchmakers Nixon for the Nixon x Metallica range, featuring nine watches based on Metallica songs and albums ranging from a reasonable $125 to a wallet-emptying $750.

In a statement on their website, Metallica say: “Nixon began in the '90s in Southern California with the goal of ‘making stuff a little better’ with a line of custom-built watches, have grown to become one of the premiere lifestyle watch companies.

“They are the perfect partner for us... independent and unique, with a focus on creativity and quality, and we’ve been looking forward to working with them again since our first experience back in 2010 when we teamed up for a series of limited edition rocker watches using old guitar straps and leather jackets from various ‘Tallica members to create watch bands.”

As well as Master Of Puppets and Welcome (Sanitarium) models, the range includes watches based on …And Justice For All, Ride The Lightning, Kill ’Em All, the Black album and Hardwired… To Self Destruct. Another features artwork by longtime collaborator Pushead, while the Seek & Destroy model features bullets instead of numbers and a Flying V second hand.

Check out the full range below:

Time Teller “Ride the Lightning” ($125)

Time Teller “Kill 'Em All” ($125)

Time Teller Pushead ($125)

Time Teller “Hardwired” ($125)

Sentry Leather “Seek & Destroy” ($200)

Sentry Leather “Black Album” ($250)

Corporal SS “...And Justice for All” ($250)

51-30 “Master of Puppets” $500 USD

51-30 Tide LTD “Sanitarium” ($750)

Metallica are currently on tour in the US, though they threaten further horological collaborations next year: “This is just the beginning, as we have more ideas with our partners at Nixon for 2019.”