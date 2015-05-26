Ulrich needs a slap says Sharon..

Sharon Osbourne has described Metallica as “family” to her and Ozzy – even “big mouth” drummer Lars Ulrich.

Bassist Robert Trujillo was a member of Ozzy Osbourne’s band before moving to Metallica in 2003, as detailed in documentary movie Some Kind Of Monster. But the organisations had been close since touring together in 1986.

Sharon tells SiriusXM (via Blabbermouth): “I feel like we’re their parents. We’ve known them from when they were so young, seeing them all grow up, have their own families.

“And since Robert joined them, we’re even more connected with them. It’s family. We have so much respect for Metallica – I just personally love each and every one of them.”

She adds light-heartedly: “Lars is a bit of a big mouth. He needs a good slap sometimes — but we love him.”

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed Sharon will take a month off her TV show The Talk after reportedly collapsing from exhaustion. A representative tells People she’s suffering from “mental and physical fatigue,” adding: “Sharon would like to thank everyone at The Talk for granting her this time off and to all friends, family and others for their incredible support.”

Metallica headline this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

