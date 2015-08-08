Hammett owns up to secret fruit jam sessions

Kirk Hammett has owned up to conducting secret jam sessions in his kitchen – canning fruit.

The Metallica guitarist took up the cooking hobby four years ago and likes to give his creations away as presents.

Asked to reveal something about himself that would “blow fans’ minds,” Hammett tells 97.9 The Loop: “Check this out.

“In California we have a lot of fruit trees. Every year I watch the peaches fall to the ground and all the bugs eat them.

“About four years ago I said to myself, ‘I can’t take any more. I’m going to pick that fruit, turn it into jam and can it.’

“That’s what I do. I can peaches, I can figs, I can cherries. I’ve made apple jelly and pomegranite jelly. I give them away to people for Christmas and special occasions.”

Meanwhile, Hammett has reassured fans that work is continuing on Metallica’s long-awaited tenth studio album.

Drummer Lars Ulrich said in May “I wouldn’t hold my breath” over a completion or release date.

Now Hammett says: “It seems like we might not be doing anything – but we’re in the studio, we’re recording, we’re working on music. We’re in for weeks at a time doing exactly that.”

The band headline the Reading and Leeds festivals at the end of August. They just released a live clip from their appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago earlier this month.