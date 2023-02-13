Metallica joke about Rihanna Super Bowl ‘snub’: ‘We can’t believe she didn’t ask us to be her backup singer”

Annoyed that the organisers of this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show overlooked Metallica in favour of pop superstar Rihanna? Probably not as much as Metallica.

Actually, that’s not strictly true – but the band did jokingly say they couldn’t believe the singer ask them to chip in with backing vocals when she played her 2012 single Diamonds.

Posting a clip of themselves singing the track on an episode of Carpool Karaoke, the band said: “We can’t believe Rihanna didn’t ask us to be her backup singers.”

But Super Bowl night wasn’t a complete blowout for the metal icons. Their recent single Lux Æterna featured on the ad for the forthcoming Daytona 500, which takes place on Sunday February19.

Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, will be released on April 14.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired... To Self Destruct.



On the concept behind the album title, Metallica frontman James Hetfield says: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.

We can't believe @rihanna didn't ask us to be her backup singers…#SuperBowlLVII #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/OyWgQNyyWDFebruary 13, 2023