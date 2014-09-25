Metallica issue Lords Of Summer vinyl

Metallica’s The Lords Of Summer will make its vinyl debut on November 28.

It’s being released to mark Record Store Day’s Black Friday event in the US, which highlights independent music retailers and gives artists the opportunity to release special editions of their work.

The A-side of the limited edition 12-inch features The Lords Of Summer – First Pass Version, along with a live recording taken at the Rock In Rome festival in July. The B-side is marked with a laser etching of the Metallica logo.

Metallica debuted The Lords Of Summer in March on the first night of their By Request tour in Columbia and released it as a standalone single in June to mark their Glastonbury headlining slot.

The band will also mark the 10th anniversary of 2004’s Some Kind Of Monster with a re-release of the documentary on Blu-ray and DVD on November 24.

The double-disc edition includes bonus feature Metallica: The Monster Lives, a 25-minute follow-up film charting the band’s career since the documentary was first released.

In addition, the band are marking the 10-year anniversary of livemetallica.com with the release all 27 of their 2014 concerts on CD, while four of the the performances will be issued as 180g vinyl editions following a fan vote which ends on September 26.

Meanwhile, former bassist Jason Newsted has announced he’s quit social media. He’s taken down all content from his official website and replaced it with a short statement.

It reads: “Jason Newsted is not on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or any other social networking website as of September 15 2014 and has no affiliation with any such impostor sites using his name or likeness unlawfully.”

In 2013 he praised social media saying it gave him a chance to connect with fans.

He told RockRevolt: “Sites like Facebook and Twitter make it so easy and fun to connect to people and share what’s going on. I love being able to actually talk to fans and have gotten a lot of encouragement and inspiration from them. Hopefully I’ve given some back.”