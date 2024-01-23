Metallica and Super7 are releasing a new Cliff Burton action figure

Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton has once again become an action figure.

Action figure company Super7 have announced that the musician, who passed away in a bus crash while Metallica were touring Europe in September 1986, will be a part of their ‘ReAction Figure’ line for the second time.

The new figure depicts Burton in a blue and black flannel top, following his initial depiction in a Misfits t-shirt and denim jacket when first made into a figure two years ago. It also includes a to-scale bass guitar accessory.

The 3.75-inch (9.53cm) figure is available to order from the Super7 and official Metallica online stores now.

Proceeds from the new ‘ReAction Figure’ will go towards the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund, which was set up by the bassist’s late father Ray Burton to fund music education at Cliff’s former school, the Castro Valley High School.

Super7 say of the new figure: “Before his untimely death in 1986, Cliff Burton lent the sound of his thunderous bass to Metallica’s seminal album Master Of Puppets and helped create one of the greatest works in heavy metal history!

“This 3.75” scale, articulated Cliff Burton ReAction Figure features the legendary bassist in era-appropriate torn jeans, black t-shirt and flannel, and comes with a bass guitar accessory.

“A collaboration with the Burton Family, proceeds from this ReAction Figure will benefit the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund. Available now at Super7.com!”

Burton joined Metallica in 1982, replacing original bassist Ron McGovney, and played on the band’s first three albums: Kill ’Em All (1983), Ride The Lightning (1984) and Master Of Puppets (1986).

The bassist quickly became celebrated for his technical style and ‘lead’ approach to playing, as heard in bass solos during Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth), For Whom The Bell Tolls and Orion. He was also known for his vigorous onstage performances.

Burton passed away on September 27, 1986, when Metallica’s bus flipped on a patch of black ice in Sweden. He was thrown from the vehicle and crushed underneath.

Burton was survived by his mother, Jan, who died in 1993; his father, Ray, who died in 2020; and his elder sister Connie.

The bassist was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of Metallica in 2009.