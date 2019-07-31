Metallica announce S&M2 concert film is coming to cinemas

Following the announcement of their S&M 20th anniversary shows earlier this year, Metallica have confirmed that a concert film documenting the two nights will be hitting 3,000 cinemas on October 9 for one night only.

Tickets for the cinema screenings will likely go on sale on August 7, though the list of cinemas participating is still being finalised. For final announcements and updates, keep an eye on Metallica's official site, or sign up for announcements via their newsletter.

This year marks 20 years since Metallica released their groundbreaking S&M live album. The band announced plans to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary with a one-off show to open the Chase Centre in San Francisco on September 6, where they’ll be joined once again by the city’s orchestra.

Due to demand for tickets and controversy surrounding bots scooping up all the tickets, they then added an extra date on September 8.

The band announced that they'd be performing "select tracks" from the original 1999 album, as well as a number of newly reimagined versions of tracks released since then.

On the anniversary concerts, Metallica said: “You know how much we love firsts and we are always extremely proud to wave the flag for our hometown of San Francisco, so this first is particularly exciting as we announce that we will be performing at the grand opening celebration of the Chase Center with S&M² on Friday, September 6.

“That’s right, not only will this be the inaugural event at the new arena in the city, but we will be playing once again with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra as we join together to commemorate this historic addition to the Bay Area and mark the 20th anniversary of the S&M concerts and album release.”

“We’re honoured that legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas will kick off his final season as San Francisco Symphony musical director with a special appearance conducting a portion of the show.”

The band originally recorded the S&M album at the Berkeley Community Theatre in April 1999 with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and released the double album in November that year.