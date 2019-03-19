Metallica announce S&M 20th anniversary concert

This year marks 20 years since Metallica released their groundbreaking S&M live album.

The band recorded the album at the Berkeley Community Theatre in April 1999 with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and released the double album in November that year.

Now they’ve announced plans to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary with a one-off show to open the Chase Centre in San Francisco on September 6 – and they’ll be joined once again by the city’s orchestra.

Metallica say: “You know how much we love firsts and we are always extremely proud to wave the flag for our hometown of San Francisco, so this first is particularly exciting as we announce that we will be performing at the grand opening celebration of the Chase Center with S&M² on Friday, September 6.

“That’s right, not only will this be the inaugural event at the new arena in the city, but we will be playing once again with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra as we join together to commemorate this historic addition to the Bay Area and mark the 20th anniversary of the S&M concerts and album release.”

“We’re honoured that legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas will kick off his final season as San Francisco Symphony musical director with a special appearance conducting a portion of the show.”

Tickets for the show will go on general sale from 10am PT on Friday (March 22).

Metallica recently wrapped up their latest run of North American shows and will head back across to Europe in May.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany

