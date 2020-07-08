Metallica announce another wave of grants for COVID-19 relief

Metallica have announced a second round of relief grants to help a number of organisations who are in need of financial support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The band’s charitable arm All Within My Hands will split a total of $295,000 between five charities: Feeding America, Direct Relief, Live Nation’s Crew Nation, the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP) and MusiCares.

Metallica say: “We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of fans and friends around the world as many continue to face unimaginable challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thanks to your support and kindness by contributing to our fundraisers during the #MetallicaMondays shows, our May Month Of Giving, and visiting the All Within My Hands website, as well as a substantial donation from our friends at Salesforce, we’re excited to announce that AWMH will be providing a second round of new grants totalling $295,000 to five organisations doing essential work during this difficult time.”

Metallica’s Month Of Giving back in May came after the band encouraged fans to help out at their local food banks in 2018 and 2019 as part of their annual Day Of Service, but with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect communities, they decided to widen the project.

Metallica are also continuing their Heroes Of The Day campaign which is promoting essential workers, including first responders, those in healthcare, food bank volunteers, grocers, truck and food delivery drivers and restaurant workers “as people everywhere are performing selfless acts to keep us safe and healthy and to keep our lives as normal as possible during this abnormal time.”

The band want people to share a photograph on Instagram using #HeroesOfTheDay “and tell us about yourself or someone you know who loves Metallica and is on the front lines and we’ll make sure to thank them!”

Metallica Mondays are streamed on both the band’s YouTube channel and Facebook page at 8pm ET (1am BST) every week, with fans able to donate cash to All Within My Hands during the stream.