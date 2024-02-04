Metallica win Best Metal Performance at the 2024 Grammys

Metallica have won the Best Metal Performance prize for their 72 Seasons album, at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

"All right, wow! Incredible!" said the band's bassist Robert Trujilo, after receiving the award from singer-songwriter Rufus Wainright. "I just want to say that Lars, James and Kirk could not be here because they're with their families, and as you know families are everything to all of us. That comes first. I live in Southern California, so it's a little easier.

"We want to thank Greg Fidelman, our incredible producer, and our recording team. Amazing, one of the best teams ever. This is like family. When you're making an album like this, you're jamming, you're collaborating – the spirit of 72 Seasons, which is your youth – and creating music together. Keep those instruments in your hands, let's keep the youth making music, and keeping the dream alive."

The 2024 Grammys were held at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, and hosted by Trevor Noah and Justin Tranter. Other winners on the night included Paramore, who won the Best Rock Album and Alternative Music Performance Grammys for This Is Why, and supergroup Boygenius, whose Not Strong Enough single beat out The Rolling Stones' Angry to take home the Best Rock Song prize. Boygenius also triumphed in the Alternative Music Album and Rock Performance categories.

Elsewhere, there were Grammys for Larkin Poe (Contemporary Blues Album), Bobby Rush (Traditional Blues Album) and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Americana Album and American Roots Song), while director Brett Morgen picked up the Music Film award for his David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream, and Em Cooper's animated film for The Beatles' 58-year-old I'm Only Sleeping won the Music Video prize.

How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards online from anywhere.