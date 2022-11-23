Metalhead performs the savage breakdown from Lorna Shore's To The Hellfire at his nan's 70th birthday party

Following its release last year, Lorna Shore's To The Hellfire has blasted itself into viral acclaim after becoming insanely popular on TikTok, largely driven by it's eye-wateringly lethal breakdown that features frontman Will Ramos ripping into some savage, phelgm-soaked death-metal screams.

It's pretty damn heavy, and not the sort of thing, one might imagine, that you'd ever dream of playing for your grandmother, unless you're comfortable with the idea of being written out of her will on the grounds of having possible ties to Satan.

But of course, there's always cool nans out there - like that one metal-loving elderly woman who has a real love for Rob Zombie - and of course, this grandmother who was totally chill with having her grandson perform the aforementioned Lorna Shore rager at her 70th birthday party.

Courtesy of TikTok user @gxbeurl (who goes by the name BUBBLES), the metalhead has uploaded a video onto his account of said birthday bash, which sees him perform a mind-bogglingly brilliant vocal cover of the hell-raising tune.

Positioned with one leg over a plastic garden chair, the musician snarls his way through the rendition, while pink party decorations and banners for his relative's 70th soiree sparkle behind him. Meanwhile, family members look on proudly, and a young girl dances in the background.

At the end, our hero is welcomed by a huge round of applause and cheers, making for one strangely wholesome yet gloriously metal AF video. Sadly, the nan's immediate reaction isn't featured, but like the rest of her family, we're going to assume she's a fan.

"The amount of confidence you gotta have to do this in front of your family, can’t even cry in front of mine without getting embarrassed" remarks one commenter under the video.



In response, Bubbles says: "I used to be nervous until the realisation that vocals brings me closer to my fam since everyone sings clean and I do screams hit me hard". We salute you, friend.

At the time of writing, the video has amassed a total of over 187K likes and a huge 703K views.

Check out his party performance below:

Recently, Lorna Shore's Will Ramos revealed that he was actually once mistaken for Bigfoot when practicing his vocals while out on a hike.

"I went hiking on this walk by myself," Ramos tells metal influencer Nik Nocturnal. "I'm like, I'm gonna just try my vocals out. There's nobody out here. … I'm just gonna scream and see what I sound like.

"I started screaming … I start walking for a little while. Then I look to my left, and I see this dude turning around the corner with his dog. I'm like, This is awkward. He totally knows that that was me."

Explaining what happened next, he continues, "He comes up to me, and I'm like, 'Hey man, how you doing? I love your dog. Can I pet your dog?' He's like, 'Yeah, you can pet my dog — by the way, did you hear that shit?' … And I was like, 'Dude, hear what?' And he's like, 'Dude, it's some crazy sound I just heard. I don't know where it's coming from.'"

After bumping into the hiker for a second time, who was again startled by his screams, the musician plays dumb, and asked the fellow country-walker where he thought the noise could be coming from.

"He was like, 'Listen, I don't wanna say, but I believe in Bigfoot.' I was like, 'Well, I'm out of here".