Watch Lorna Shore vocalist Will Ramos scream from a camera inside his throat

If you ever wanted to take a deep dive into the science of metal vocals, Lorna Shore vocalist Will Ramos is at hand, as he’s the subject of a 52-minute video in which a camera is put down his throat to record what’s going on in his larynx as he performs harsh vocals.

The video is hosted on the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, hosted by vocal expert Elizabeth Zharoff, who has recorded reaction and analysis videos for the likes of Black Sabbath, Cradle Of Filth’s Dani Filth, Rammstein frontman Til Lindemann, and Will Ramos himself as he performed the song To The Hellfire from 2021’s …And I Return To Nothingness EP.

Recorded in Utah, and featuring commentary from various other voice experts, the video shows him submitting to an endoscope placed up his nose and into his larynx. It’s an insightful, entertaining and for some, rather icky look into the anatomical processes at play when a skilled – and in Ramos’s case, self-taught – vocalist performs their full range of growls, from gutturals, to high-end notes to throat singing.

This very much inside look occurs around the 30-minute mark, and aside from discovering how much a larynx resembles the face of the Predator, the results not only offer not only groundbreaking new understanding of how vocals are produced, they also offer guidance for all metal vocalists looking to expand their technique.

Hailing from New Jersey, Lorna Shore are one of the fastest rising bands in the metalcore world, with their UK tour in March having to be upgraded across three venues, and their London show at the Electric Ballroom being the result of fourth upgrade for that gig alone.

Lorna Shore will also be touring as support to Parkway Drive and While She Sleeps in Europe and the UK in late September and October this year, as well as playing the famed US festival Lollapalooza in Chicago from July 28-31. Dates for the UK tour are below the video.

September Leipzig - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

September 10 Prague - Forum Karlin

September 12 Brussels - Forest National

September 13 Esch-sur-Alzette - Rockhal

September 14 Frankfurt - Festhalle

September 16 Zürich - Samsung Hall

September 17 Munich - Olympiahalle

September 18 Vienna - Stadthalle

September 20 Berlin - Velodrom

September 21 Hamburg - Barclays Arena

September 23 Amsterdam - AFAS Live

September 24 Dortmund - Westfalenhalle

September 25 Stuttgart - Schleyerhalle

September 27 Paris - Zenith

September 30 London - Alexandra Palace

October 1 Manchester - AO Arena

October 2 Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

October 3 Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena