Lorna Shore's Will Ramos got mistaken for Bigfoot after practicing his vocals outdoors

Fast-rising deathcore metallers Lorna Shore recently boomed their way into the metal stratosphere after their song, To The Hellfire, went viral, cementing their 'ones to watch' status with the release of their new album Pain Remains.

There are many reasons why fans are warming to the New Jersey band, but part of the appeal is definitely due to frontman Will Ramos vocals, which can be compared to the sound of a demon regurgitating its blood-churned innards.

We imagine however that hearing such a noise out of the context might catch someone a little off-guard. And this is exactly what happened when an unsuspecting hiker stumbled upon Ramos practising his vocals out in the wilderness, and immediately jumped to the obvious conclusion that the sounds must be emanating from Bigfoot.

"I went hiking on this walk by myself," Ramos tells metal influencer Nik Nocturnal. "I'm like, I'm gonna just try my vocals out. There's nobody out here. … I'm just gonna scream and see what I sound like.

"I started screaming … I start walking for a little while. Then I look to my left, and I see this dude turning around the corner with his dog. I'm like, This is awkward. He totally knows that that was me."

Explaining what happened next, he continues, "He comes up to me, and I'm like, 'Hey man, how you doing? I love your dog. Can I pet your dog?' He's like, 'Yeah, you can pet my dog — by the way, did you hear that shit?' … And I was like, 'Dude, hear what?' And he's like, 'Dude, it's some crazy sound I just heard. I don't know where it's coming from.'"

"I was like, 'What did it sound like?' He's like, 'Honestly, it sounded like something I never heard before in my life.' I was like, 'Wow, I'm not gonna lie, I definitely heard something, but I think it was coming from behind me.'"

After returning to his vocal practice, Ramos later bumped into the same curious hiker. He recalls, "I turned the damn corner and there he is. I was like, 'Bro, I think I heard it!' He's just like, 'Dude, I just heard it again!' I was like, 'Wow, this is the craziest thing I've ever heard.'"

Not wanting to spoil the hilarious moment, the singer pretends to be clueless to the source of the sound, and discusses with the hiker their ideas of what it could be.

"I was just like, 'What do you think that was?'. He was like, 'Listen, I don't wanna say, but I believe in Bigfoot.' I was like, 'Well, I'm out of here.'"

Listen to Ramos' Bigfoot story at 19:38 below.