Funko’s new Iron Maiden range might be their best yet

Back in late December 2019, Funko teamed up with Iron Maiden to release four Pop! Rocks figures of the band’s mascot Eddie which were inspired by Maiden’s first four albums.

Now, the toy manufacturer has unveiled their latest range of Iron Maiden figures, with Eddie once again taking centre stage – and in our opinion they’re the best yet.

Some of the new range were unveiled at the Funko Fair 2022, with the most eye-catching being the new Powerslave Pop! Album figure which mimics the cover of Iron Maiden’s classic 1984 epic. Not only is Pharaoh Eddie flanked by two mini Pop! statues, but it also comes with the cover art and is presented in a case.

Funko have also revealed five other Pop! Vinyl figures showing Eddie in his Seventh Son..., Somewhere In Time, Live After Death, Nights Of The Dead and The Number Of The Beast guises - with all of them available open for pre-order in the US, while some are already available in Europe. Find full details below.

Describing the Powerslave Pop! Album package, Funko say: “Bring the heavy metal band into your collection by displaying this special Pop! Album of Powerslave which features a Funko Pop! vinyl figure of the sphinxes and statue as seen on the album's cover, and the album cover art packaged together in a protective case that can be hung on a wall.

“The Pop! inside is secured to the case to keep your display looking pristine and undisturbed by all the heavy metal music and head banging that's inevitable.”

Iron Maiden will head back out on the road later this year on the Legacy Of The Beast tour 2022, where they’ll debut songs from last year’s Senjutsu album.

Funko x Iron Maiden: Powerslave - $19.99

This new Pop! Vinyl package is our favourite, and depicts Eddie in his famous stony Powerslave pose. It also comes with a print of the album cover for maximum impact. Pre-order in the US from Entertainment Earth.

Funko x Iron Maiden: Seventh Son - $11.99

Here, Funko have taken inspiration from Maiden’s Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son album cover, and shows Eddie… well, at least part of Eddie looking a bit out of sorts! Pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

Funko x Iron Maiden: Somewhere In Time - $11.99

Perhaps Iron Maiden's greatest album cover is celebrated here with Cyborg Eddie from the Somewhere In Time artwork. Take aim and pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

Funko x Iron Maiden: Live After Death - $11.99

One of the greatest live albums of all time is represented with Eddie in his zombie incarnation. He's a little green around the edges, but we still love him! Pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

Funko x Iron Maiden: Nights Of The Dead - $11.99

Eddie’s Nights Of The Dead Funko persona will be released this summer but Entertainment Earth have it for pre-order now. Don't miss out.